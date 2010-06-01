Piazza Di Spagna
Future Welcomes The NEW Museum of Wisconsin Art
The future unfolds in West Bend on the banks of the Milwaukee River for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA). New plans for their modern home enticed a crowd at the present museum on a Sunday, May 23 afternoon as the town looked over the render.. more
Jun 1, 2010 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
An Evening In The Afterlife With The Skylight
With a prolific history spanning 25 years and a great many works of musical theatre, W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan have their place in theatre history firmly established. Countless productions of The Pirates of Panzance, The H.M.S. Pinafore an.. more
May 31, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leaving the Fast Lane
Youdon’thave to dig deep to see the allure of fast food. It’s cheap Slow Food International Manifesto ,Cover Story more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Leaving the Fast Lane
When the McDonald’s Corp. choseRome’s treasured Piazza di Spagna as a site fo Slow Food International Manifesto ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview