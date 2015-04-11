The Pillowman
Interrogation Drama on a Small Stage with Soulstice
Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more
Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh
This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more
Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
America’s ‘War Lovers’
The War Lovers (Little, Brown), Evan Thomas’ provocatively titled, satirical look at three colorful individuals who became prime movers in the birth of American imperialism, is a page-turning biographical account of human folly at its most ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books