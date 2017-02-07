Pitchfork
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week on the Disclaimer: The Radiohead Backlash and the Death of Greatest Hits Albums
This week on The Disclamer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way artists' critical reputations and legacies fluctuate. The conversation is spurred by the arrival th.. more
May 5, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
CSI: Milwaukee
Instead of sitting in front of the television while Milwaukee Public Schools are closed this Thursday and Friday, learn the difference between crime fighting on TV and crime fighting in real life at one of Discovery World’s most interesting... more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Varying Thoughts on Radiohead's Kid A
Aug 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Are You Being Served?
You’veseen them before. The uberwaiters and waitresses who manage to providestellar service to seven tables simultaneously, all the while balancinga 10-pound tray on their shoulders.Waitingtabl,Eat/Drink more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Issue of the Week: Health Care Reform
QUOTE OF THE WEEK “Becauseof his ability to inspire, because of the inclusive natur The Washington Post ,Expresso more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Pitchfork's Top Albums of the 2000s
By this point, Pitchfork has stated, listed and ranked its preferences so many times that there weren't too many surprises left for the site's Top 200 Albums of the 2000sapparently they're fans of Radiohead, M.I.A. and Animal Collectivebut that do.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music