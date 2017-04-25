RSS

Pitman Theatre

In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Theater

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Alverno Presents continues to introduce outstanding out-of-town dance companies to area audiences. On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ODC (Oberlin Dance Collective) will perform boulders and bones at the Pitman Theatre. more

Nov 10, 2015 3:21 PM Dance

Photo credit: Vadym Kulikov

The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more

Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo Credit: Erik Ljung

The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more

Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Concert Reviews

New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. The company is most notable for its use of Gaga more

Mar 14, 2014 4:57 AM Dance

Mar 12, 2014 5:53 PM Dance

It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more

Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

