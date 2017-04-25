Pitman Theatre
Theatre Gigante Explores the Cosmos in ‘The Way Things Go’
In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Dance Happening: 'Boulders and Bones'
Alverno Presents continues to introduce outstanding out-of-town dance companies to area audiences. On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ODC (Oberlin Dance Collective) will perform boulders and bones at the Pitman Theatre. more
Nov 10, 2015 3:21 PM John Schneider Dance
DakhaBrakha @ Alverno College's Pitman Theatre
The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more
Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Death Blues: Ensemble @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre
The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more
Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dance Happening: LeeSaar The Company
New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. The company is most notable for its use of Gaga more
Mar 14, 2014 4:57 AM Ciera Mckissick Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Grass and Jackals’
New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. more
Mar 12, 2014 5:53 PM Ciera Mckissick Dance
Unlooped Examines Marvin Gaye's "Here My Dear"
It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more
Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond
In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee