Catching Up With Former Brewers Announcer Joe Block
Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker. more
Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner
The Importance of Believing
Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar.. more
Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments
Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers spend their weekend playing the Seattle Mariners, beginning their series tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Miller Park Etiquette
Warning, mini-rant ahead:I’ll admit to being crotchety at timesat Miller Park. I’m not “you kids get off my lawn,” but I do expect tobe able to see the game I paid to see. I don’t think this is too muchto ask. I admit to being grumpy on occasio.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
People’s Republic of Capitalism
Ted Koppel begins his Discovery Channel program on China, “The People’s Republic of Capitalism” (out June 2on Blu-ray disc and DVD) in a small Missouri town, at a job fair with factory workers unemployed since their company outsourced everything .. more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Brewers vs. Pirates
With the season nearing its end, the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Pirates
With the end of their long, turbulent season now in sight, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff