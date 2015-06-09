The Pixies
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Pixies, Primus and Dinosaur Jr. are Coming to the Rave
Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more
Mar 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blonder Captures the Unpretentious Spirit of ’90s Indie Rock
Assembled from the remnants of bands with names like Big Butt High School, Hi School, Golf Galaxy and Burger Deal, Blonder doesn’t disguise its sense of humor. The Milwaukee group takes on haphazard ’90s indie-rock in the vein of Boston ban... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:41 PM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Bands That Should (or Shouldn't) Reunite
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more
Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Screaming Females Keep it Casual
In another era, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster might have been a glam-rock icon. Between her sneered vibrato and her ceaseless guitar riffs, she would have been more
Jan 22, 2014 3:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Are the Brewers peaking too early?
Having won 22 of their last 26 (yes, they've had just four losses in the month of August), the Brewers are undeniably the hottest team in baseball.It seems unlikely the team can keep up this torrid pace, though we did say that when they started t.. more
Aug 23, 2011 3:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Pixies Reunion, Seven Years Later
After years of inner-band tension, singer Black Francis dissolved The Pixies in early 1993, notifying his band mates via fax. Given that famously acrimonious breakup, few fans had long-term hopes for the band's improbable 2004 reunion, and ... more
Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Pixies Bring Their Audio-Visual "Doolittle" Tour to The Rave
Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Group of the Altos
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Black Francis Addendum
I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Why Black Francis Isn't So Weird Anymore
Frank Black’s decision to begin recording under his Pixies-era stage name Black Fran Bluefinger ,Music Feature more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Black Francis @ Shank Hall, July 12
Ridiculously prolific sometimes Pixies frontman Frank Black, still touring under his Pixies-era nom de plume Black Francis, will return to Shank Hall next month for a $20, 8 p.m. show on July 12. The show promises to be a break from his recent per.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibit... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cymbals Eat Guitars Get It
With the possiblepossibleexception of Modest Mouse's own Lonesome Crowded West, I don't think I've ever heard an album that sounds more like Modest Mouse's This is a Long Drive For Someone to Think About than Cymbals Eat Guitars' self-released d.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
B-52's (10/18)
The B-52's will perform LIVE at the Pabston Friday, October 18 at 8 pm. TheShepherd Express is one of the sponsorsfor this performance that will,Sponsored Events more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Could the Brewers lose Jack Z? (and do we want to?)
Hardcore Brewer fans know Jack Zduriencik as the team's spectacular scouting direction. He's the brains behind the operation that's grown all the talent currently gracing Miller Park. I have said as recently as Ned's firing in September t.. more
Oct 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Saltimbanco
Keeping with Cirque du Soleil’s vision of cramming as many amazing acts of human agi Saltimbanco ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Festa Italiana
One of the most consistently popular of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals—thanks, in no small part, to all the Italian cuisine it offers—Festa Italiana returns for its 31st year today, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Reach Around
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, I can’t pony up a regular essay foryou’s this week on account of two words: Brett focking Favre. As a candidate for the presidency of the United States,it... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake