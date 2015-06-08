RSS

Plaid Tuba

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

Photo by Rachel Buth

This week, Off the Cuff sits down with Plaid Tuba affiliate Steven Kaishian, creator of Infrastructure Canvas, a triple-primed cotton canvas stretched over a handcrafted frame backed by rigid foam. Built to specification, the product marrie... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:27 PM Off the Cuff

In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more

Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Plaid Tuba’s Reginald Baylor and Heidi Witz on the importance of bringing basic business sense to the art community. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:01 PM Off the Cuff

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:31 PM Around MKE

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

