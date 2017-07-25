RSS

Planned Parenthood Of Wisconsin

savorsipcycle.jpg.jpe

Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Saving Our Democracy

art_preservatif.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

“Preservatif,” conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s... more

Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Visual Arts

I’m a 39-year-old female. I’ve been divorced for a few years and was in a monogamous relationship for nearly 14 years before that. Recently, I started dating a great guy who disclosed to me that he has HPV in the form of genital warts. I th... more

Dec 26, 2013 11:19 AM Sexpress 12 Comments

Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES