Planned Parenthood Of Wisconsin

Saving Our Democracy: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
‘Preservatif’ Offers Condom Curiosities
“Preservatif,” conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s... more
Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Why Can't Women Over 26 Get an HPV Vaccine?
I’m a 39-year-old female. I’ve been divorced for a few years and was in a monogamous relationship for nearly 14 years before that. Recently, I started dating a great guy who disclosed to me that he has HPV in the form of genital warts. I th... more
Dec 26, 2013 11:19 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 12 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE