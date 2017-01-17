RSS

Plasticland

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

Nov 30, 2015 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Local Music 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Twenty years ago Atomic Records released an album that remains an essential listen for any student of Milwaukee music history—Badger A Go-Go, a compilation that testified to the city's vibrant late-'80s college-rock scene. The bands featured rema.. more

Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Engelbert Humperdinck is back for some more! The 72-year-old singer returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. for an encore to his Tuesday night performance. One of the last of the great, po,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Largely forgotten outside of music buffs and those who recall their lone 1968 hit, “ King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Beginning Halloween weekend, Riverwest's most underused bar, Circle-A Cafe, will re-open on a regular basisor at least a regular basis by Circle-A's standards. A low-key venue for DJs and punk bands, Circle-A has been dark most nights since 2007, .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

