Plasticland
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Psychedelia on Cable
Nov 30, 2015 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Plasticland Prepare for WAMI Hall of Fame Induction
The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music 1 Comments
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badger A Go-Go Captured Milwaukee's '80s Music Scene
Twenty years ago Atomic Records released an album that remains an essential listen for any student of Milwaukee music history—Badger A Go-Go, a compilation that testified to the city's vibrant late-'80s college-rock scene. The bands featured rema.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
America’s New Political Center
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Humperdinck is back for some more! The 72-year-old singer returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. for an encore to his Tuesday night performance. One of the last of the great, po,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Blue Cheer and Plasticland
Largely forgotten outside of music buffs and those who recall their lone 1968 hit, “ King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Circle-A Cafe Re-Opens Halloween Weekend
Beginning Halloween weekend, Riverwest's most underused bar, Circle-A Cafe, will re-open on a regular basisor at least a regular basis by Circle-A's standards. A low-key venue for DJs and punk bands, Circle-A has been dark most nights since 2007, .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music