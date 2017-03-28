Platinum Boys
Platinum Boys Keep it Real
The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 2-8, 2017
Lauryn Hill comes to town the same night as Mittenfest and two killer local bills. Not bad for a February Saturday. more
Jan 31, 2017 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Spring is Not Here Yet But a New Platinum Boys Single Is
For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Prepare For the Weekend with Platinum Boys' Latest Single, "Downtown"
Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more
Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Oozing Wound w/ Platinum Boys, NO/NO and Bleach Athletixx @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more
Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
De La Buena, Klassik and Platinum Boys Will Play the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party
May 5, 2015 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Platinum Boys’ Endearing Sleaze
Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys celebrate drugs, sex and debauchery on their debut album Future Hits. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 10 Comments
March 5-11
Milwaukee bands The Bang Bang, Platinum Boys and Soup Moat celebrate new releases this week. more
Mar 3, 2015 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Platinum Boys' Hangover-Free Debut, "Future Hits"
Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more
Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Delphines Drop a Punchy Full-Length Debut
While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more
May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Juiceboxxx Brushes Off His Viral TV Performance
Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more
May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
