Platinum Boys

platinumboysbymelissaleejohsnon2.jpg.jpe

The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Music Feature

laurenhill.jpg.jpe

Lauryn Hill comes to town the same night as Mittenfest and two killer local bills. Not bad for a February Saturday. more

Jan 31, 2017 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

platinum boys.jpg.jpe

For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

musicgateway_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more

Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

oozingwound.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/oozingwound

A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more

Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_burnhearts.jpg.jpe

Burnhearts / Facebook

May 5, 2015 3:45 PM On Music

musicgateway_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys celebrate drugs, sex and debauchery on their debut album Future Hits. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:54 PM Music Feature 10 Comments

thisweekinmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Getty Images / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

Milwaukee bands The Bang Bang, Platinum Boys and Soup Moat celebrate new releases this week. more

Mar 3, 2015 8:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more

Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

delphines.jpg.jpe

While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more

May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sarah Bradham

Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more

May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Local Music

blogimage13451.jpe

It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee—as opposed to, say, Harlem —but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12241.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11586.jpe

Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11297.jpe

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

