We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
It's Only a Play at Off The Wall
Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more
Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pressurecast Eighty-Eight: Drug Testing Comes To Pro Gaming
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding
Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more
Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fleetwood Mac | Then Play On (Reprise)
The platinum-selling Fleetwood Mac of the late ’70s had no relation to the ’60s band of the same name beyond the namesake rhythm section—drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The CD reissue (with bonus tracks) of Fleetwood Mac’s 19... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:04 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Raw Details Power Marquette’s ‘Women of Lockerbie’
It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more
Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Visits ‘The Mountaintop’
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a towering legend of the 20th century, a man whose voice still echoes in popular consciousness from recordings made decades ago. The man identified with civil rights... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT's Arnold Elevates 'Shakespeare's Will'
It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Understanding Ourselves Through APT's 'Heroes
We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Off the Wall's 'Roadside' Musical
Off the Wall Theatre's production of the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt musical Roadside is given the strange position of trying to cram the vastness of the Old West onto one of the smallest stages in town. Despite there being no real reason why ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Monsieur Lazhar
Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Next Act's Charming, Emotional 'One Time'
The complexities of human interaction are explored with wit and charm in Richard Lyons Conlon's One Time. The production at Next Act Theatre stars Jonathan Gillard Daly and Linda Stephens as two people getting to know each other again after... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rep Pursues Love 'In the Next Room'
Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Greater Tuna' Delivers Laughs at Sunset Playhouse
One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'
The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater