RSS

Playoff

ae.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Brewers fans, rewarded with only four playoff years since the team arrived in 1970, know all about disappointment. But the latest two doses have been especially bitter. Last year the Brewers led their division for five months but ... more

Jul 14, 2015 7:53 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage19528.jpe

So many topics and only so much space. The Observers gab so well that they often find themselves with a backlog of blather. So Frank's latest trip Back East provided an opportunity to work off some surplus comments from recent weeks... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18574.jpe

Call the Observers what you will—traitors to the American way, apostates to the great creed of sports fandom—but the NFL's annual pageant for restocking its rosters... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

 While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. T.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3835.jpe

  So this is what a baseball playoff atmosphere feels like in Milwaukee.   I was around for the last one, but at that time I was,Sports more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES