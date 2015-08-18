RSS

Playstation 2

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

