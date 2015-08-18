Playstation 2
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Lee “Scratch” Perry
Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovator in dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey through stream-of-consciousness Rasta more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Herbie Hancock
Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Myths and Facts About the July Flood
We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 10 Comments
Carrot Top
Carrot Top may be one of the most hated comedians of his generation, but you’ve got to give him credit for this: He’s in on the joke. The red-headed prop comic’s shtick relies heavily on self-deprecating humor, and he hasn’t been s more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee