Ploch Art Gallery
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Wilson Center Contrasts Abstraction & Realism
“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more
Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hidden River Art Festival Steps into Spotlight
Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts
Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distributed along Wisc... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee