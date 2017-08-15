Point
Milwaukee's Female Takeover Puts Women on the Same Side
Rapper Kaylee Crossfire says the Female Takeover Showcase pushes back against a culture that tries to divide woman artists. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Mirrors Musical Previews This Month
Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more
Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Point to Host First Annual Halloween Bash
Looking for something to do this Halloween?The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st. The event will feature a costume contest with .. more
Oct 21, 2015 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year
The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more
May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Prometheus Trio Presents Stunning Works for Piano
Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Indian Summer Festival
Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisteria and Sunshine
The Rep’s new production of Enchanted April isnot the gossamer offering the title i Enchanted April ,Theater more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Half Truths?
I've always enjoyed the Shepherd Express, because their norm is a difference of opinion Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Letters more
Feb 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features