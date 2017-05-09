Poland
A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War (Cornell University Press), by Robert Blobaum
The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more
May 9, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Slaughter of ‘The Innocents’
Filmed in appropriately dim shades of winter, The Innocents is a beautifully acted story of the many ways devotion can be expressed in times of great trouble. Although set in Poland in the months after World War II, the film shares somethin... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
'Kiss My Ass': Fear and Loathing in the Romney Campaign
If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
In Darkness
“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mystery Lover
By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from .. more
Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wild Space’s History Lesson
In1870, immigrants from the Kaszuby region in northwestern Poland and Germany Map of Memories. ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music