Polish Fest

Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more

Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Kalliope Vocal Arts will be staging a production of RENT that will be staged at the end of next month. I’ve seen a number of productions of the show over the years. (Something like three or four different productions over the past fifteen years or.. more

Mar 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Back in September of 2008, the disturbing horror that is Toddlers & Tiaras launched itself into existence with a TV pilot. The reality TV show that glanced behind the scenes of child beauty pageants was popular enough to warrant a full-season of 9.. more

Feb 26, 2015 3:35 PM Theater

Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more

May 14, 2014 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

Somewhere in the middle of the hottest days of the year, the Alchemist Theatre stages a drama set in a run-down little motel on the edge of the great American desert. Fool For Love is an interesting study in artifice. One of playwright Sam Shepar.. more

Jun 7, 2011 5:50 PM Theater

Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more

Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

A Thousand Clowns (1965) is a '60s film in the best possible way. Although it includes no signs of hippies or traces of anything trendy or explicitly political, A Thousand Clowns was entirely in the moment. Little remembered nowadays, it earned M.. more

May 31, 2011 12:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

America’s largest Polish celebration reconvenes this weekend for three days of pierogies, folk-art demonstrations, vodka tastings and music. More than 40 vendors will sell wares and keepsakes at the Sukiennice Marketplace, while young more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Got a Brewers page-a-day calendar, thought I'd share some of the trivia questions. They're pretty easy. Hope they get more difficult as the months pass...Answers posted tomorrow:On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinna.. more

Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

