RSS

Political

The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more

Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Album Reviews

Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

Dear friends at the Shepherd Express, It is with great displeasure that I write this Holy Ghosts ,Letters more

Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

In the U.S. footage from Haile Selassie�s coronation as Emperor of Ethiopia (1930), captured by Hearst Movietone cameras and shown in movie theaters, was seen as a curiosity. In Jamaica, it was accepted as a revelation. The sight of a regal black.. more

Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage509.jpe

Festive political hopefuls included Rebecca Dallet, running for Milwaukee County Circuit C Guys on Ice ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage362.jpe

Chisholm is the first new district attorney to be elected in Milwaukee County since 1968. Whales Hover(ed) ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES