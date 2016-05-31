RSS

Portrait

The exhibition, “Between a Portrait and its Other,” involving various forms of portraiture from several different photographic sources, runs through Aug. 28 at Woodland Pattern Book Center, 720 E. Locust St. more

May 31, 2016 1:24 PM Visual Arts

There’s nothing like a Saturday street festival as the weather waxes autumnal. Time to liberate those light jackets from the recesses of the closet and head to Racine’s annual “Party on the Pavement.”The festival boasts bizarre and bazaa... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:38 PM Visual Arts

Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Joel and Ethan Coen had been off-stride for several years, proffering a charmless remake of The Ladykillers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man Who Wasn’t There. With No Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers venture into darker territo.. more

Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

