Portrait
Curating the Collectors at Woodland Pattern
The exhibition, “Between a Portrait and its Other,” involving various forms of portraiture from several different photographic sources, runs through Aug. 28 at Woodland Pattern Book Center, 720 E. Locust St. more
May 31, 2016 1:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Racine’s ‘Party on the Pavement’
There’s nothing like a Saturday street festival as the weather waxes autumnal. Time to liberate those light jackets from the recesses of the closet and head to Racine’s annual “Party on the Pavement.”The festival boasts bizarre and bazaa... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Portrait Society Gallery's Growing Vision
Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Celebrates Beth Van Hoesen
Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
No Country on DVD
Joel and Ethan Coen had been off-stride for several years, proffering a charmless remake of The Ladykillers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man Who Wasn’t There. With No Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers venture into darker territo.. more
Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Windows to the World
Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments