Farm Aid Coming to Miller Park Oct. 2
Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more
Packers looking to expand Lambeau?
The Green Bay Press Gazette says the Packers have been purchasing land surrounding the current stadium over the past five years and are looking to create an entertainment district surrounding the stadium. Doing so would create revenue for the team.. more
Chinese Telephones w/ Killer Dreamer, The Dopamines, Pigs on Ice, Possible Fathers and Jambox
Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it ... more
Feb. 26 - Mar. 4
Thursday, Feb. 26 The Milwaukee Music Awards @ Mad Planet, 8 p.m. Sincere-launching as RadioMilwaukee two ,This Week in Milwaukee more
