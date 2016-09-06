RSS

Post-Hardcore

It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more

Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Local Music 1 Comments

If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more

Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more

Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Since releasing its debut EP Daylight in July 2012, Milwaukee rock band City Of Ghosts hasn’t made much noise. Amid a near moratorium on playing out—save for an acoustic set at Milwaukee’s Warped Tour and a set for Bay more

Oct 16, 2013 12:26 AM Local Music

I hear a bit of early Unwound in Learns to Love Mistakes, the debut full-length from the Milwaukee trio Absolutely, but I hear a little bit of early Unwound in pretty much every post-hardcore album I love, so perhaps it's best to take that compari.. more

Mar 24, 2011 7:48 PM On Music

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more

Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

