The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM Books

Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM News Features 42 Comments

In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more

Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM News Features

Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more

Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more

Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Expresso

The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more

Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM News Features

In the firmament of celebrated Americana, there is Mom, apple pie, football and beer—but there most certainly... more

Sep 16, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

