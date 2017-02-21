Pot
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 42 Comments
Lessons from a Pot-Friendly Colorado
In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more
Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM Mary Bergin News Features
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: Micromanaging Pot Prosecutions
Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more
Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM David Sirota News Features
University of Hypocrisy
In the firmament of celebrated Americana, there is Mom, apple pie, football and beer—but there most certainly... more
Sep 16, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 2 Comments