Premiere
Milwaukee Short Film Festival Gains Worldwide Appreciation
When Ross Bigley is asked how many years the Milwaukee Short Film Festival has been running, he answers that 2012 is the 14th annual festival. “But actually it’s our 18th,” he adds more
Nov 5, 2012 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
In Tandem Premieres ‘The Nightmare Room’
One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle’s story featuring that setup into a contemporary play... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:54 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Human Canvas
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts