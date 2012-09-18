Under Pressure
You Get What You Pay For
Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more
Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Grading Dr. Dre's First Taste of "Detox"
"Under Pressure," the presumptive first single from Dr. Dre's great white whale Detox leaked online yesterday, albeit in a very unfinished, un-mastered form without a chorus. As the first sample of one of the longest awaited album in rap history, .. more
Jun 17, 2010 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lambchop
While nearly impossible to describe without the perfunctory "sleepy" label, Lamb OH ,CD Reviews more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews