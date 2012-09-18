RSS

Under Pressure

frankart.jpg.jpe

Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more

Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM More Sports

blogimage5489.jpe

"Under Pressure," the presumptive first single from Dr. Dre's great white whale Detox leaked online yesterday, albeit in a very unfinished, un-mastered form without a chorus. As the first sample of one of the longest awaited album in rap history, .. more

Jun 17, 2010 3:15 PM On Music

blogimage5489.jpe

While nearly impossible to describe without the perfunctory "sleepy" label, Lamb OH ,CD Reviews more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES