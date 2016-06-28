Pro Life
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 47 Comments
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Women, Beware
We’ve seen the ads everywhere—on buses and bus shelters, on billboards and on the Internet. They usually feature a woman in soft-focus, worried about her pregnancy, and will refer that woman to a 24/7 help line, often more
Feb 5, 2013 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Italian Crime Spree
Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Fernando Di Leo and it's easy to see why on the new DVD set, “Fernando Di Leo: Crime Collection.” The Italian director had a wonderful way with choreographing elaborate criminal encounters involving multiple par.. more
May 1, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Questions Surround Pro-Life Organization’s Rhetoric
In the aftermath of Dr. GeorgeTiller’s murder in Kansas, allegedly by abortion oppo Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Illogic of the Shepherd Express Expresso
I'm as pro-choice as the next guy, but the illogic of theShepherd Express' attempt to m Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Letters more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features