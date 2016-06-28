RSS

Pro Life

news_abortion.jpg.jpe

If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM News Features 7 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Expresso 47 Comments

media_3e769fb48d5d494b90bffb0195240ac4_t607.jpg.jpe

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

tumblr_ly471y3t0u1qi7ua6.jpg.jpe

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

news.jpg.jpe

Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more

Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

We’ve seen the ads everywhere—on buses and bus shelters, on billboards and on the Internet. They usually feature a woman in soft-focus, worried about her pregnancy, and will refer that woman to a 24/7 help line, often more

Feb 5, 2013 11:25 PM Expresso

Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Fernando Di Leo and it's easy to see why on the new DVD set, “Fernando Di Leo: Crime Collection.” The Italian director had a wonderful way with choreographing elaborate criminal encounters involving multiple par.. more

May 1, 2011 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the aftermath of Dr. GeorgeTiller’s murder in Kansas, allegedly by abortion oppo Journal Sentinel ,News Features more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

I'm as pro-choice as the next guy, but the illogic of theShepherd Express' attempt to m Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Letters more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES