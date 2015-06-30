Promise Of The Real
This Week in Milwaukee: July 2-8
In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Neil Young Will Close Summerfest This Year
Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more
Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Robert Francis
Burgeoning 22-year-old singer-songwriter Robert Francis and his band perform a benefit concert tonight for 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, a station that has given Francis’ latest single, “Junebug,” steady rotation. Francis’ confessional ly more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee