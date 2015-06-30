RSS

Promise Of The Real

twim_sylvanesso_b_(byelizabethweinberg2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

neilyoung.jpg.jpe

Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more

Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage11530.jpe

Burgeoning 22-year-old singer-songwriter Robert Francis and his band perform a benefit concert tonight for 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, a station that has given Francis’ latest single, “Junebug,” steady rotation. Francis’ confessional ly more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES