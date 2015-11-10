RSS

Proposition 8

mylgbt_pov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

news1.jpg.jpe

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

As a legally married man, I would like to once again offer my apologies for those who would like to keep it bizarrely exclusive. The desire to keep marriage between a man and a woman is staggeringly bizarre when one considers that it had essenti.. more

Sep 1, 2011 11:31 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES