Proposition 8
Here We Go Again...
Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Proposition 8 Onstage
As a legally married man, I would like to once again offer my apologies for those who would like to keep it bizarrely exclusive. The desire to keep marriage between a man and a woman is staggeringly bizarre when one considers that it had essenti.. more
Sep 1, 2011 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater