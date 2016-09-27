Protest
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 46 Comments
Murder Mystery Theatre At The Horny Goat
Murder Mystery Company is a rather large operation. The national company hosts murder mystery party puzzlers at locations all over the country. Locally the company has a regular gig at The Horny Goat Hideaway. There are a number of shows planned .. more
Sep 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Speech Under Assault in the Capitol
“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more
Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Free Speech at Risk
The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Eastside Jazzfest
With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Sensationalists’ Expectations-Free Pop-Rock
When you really think about it, most of your favorite bands can probably be traced back to the members’ middle- or high-school days. There, in some finished basement or cul-de-sac garage, the pimpled rockers of tomorrow struggled through ba... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
The Dead Sea Scrolls
The Milwaukee Public Museum’sexhibition “Dead Sea Scrolls and the Bible: Anci DaVinci Code ,A&E Feature more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments