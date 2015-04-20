RSS

Psych

concertreview_lyres.jpg.jpe

Garage-rock true believers Lyres skipped a setlist altogether during their energetic, off-the-cuff performance. more

Apr 20, 2015 10:50 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

daycones.jpg.jpe

The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more

Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM On Music

daycones.jpg.jpe

When critics use the word to “drowsy” to describe music, they rarely mean it as a complement. It’s a loaded word, one that’s usually used to signify music that’s either boring or dispassionate. Sometimes, though, drowsy just means drowsy, and T.. more

Aug 5, 2013 12:00 PM On Music

tteeth.jpg.jpe

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

215956_211831575512794_2334830_n.jpg.jpe

A robust local scene is a plus year round, but January is when you really feel thankful for it. Big names and national touring acts are, quite literally, like fair-weather friends. They seem almost omnipresent in the summer more

Jan 14, 2013 12:27 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage10937.jpe

Though the title of Jeff Healey’s third posthumous release hints at the barreling barroom boogie blues-rock that epitomized his brilliant cameo in the film Road House, Last Call actually focuses on the blind guitarist’s penchant for the 192... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9476.jpe

Zizek begins hisbook with a warning: Any reader who would not even consider this notion i The ,Books more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES