Public Option
Understanding Obamacare: New Insurance Options Will Drive Down Costs
Question: How will Obamacare help promote competition in health care?Answer: Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, helps make a number of paradigm shifts in the more
Nov 4, 2013 5:14 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Feingold and Kohl on the Public Option via Reconciliation: Maybe
Mar 5, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bernie Sanders on Single Payer, the Public Option and the "Disgrace" of the Current Health Care System
Fighting Bob Fest speaker Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the only independent member of the U.S. Senate, wonders: what’s so scary about government-run health care? Folks on Medicare and Medicaid, the military and veterans, kids from low-income fa.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
McIlheran: No Evidence Death Panels Don't Exist So Therefore They Exist
Try to wrap your brain around the latest op-ed from Patrick McIlheran supporting the notion that Obama wants to kill granny via his death panels. Its a favorite topic of McIlherans. Theres no evidence that death panels are include.. more
Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
McIlheran's a "Deather"
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Obama's Health Care Town Hall Meeting in Green Bay
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reflecting Reality
The distance between wealth and poverty is only the most obvious chasm measured in The Poo The Pool ,Film more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Drink the Vote
Want to be able to say "Don't Blame Me, I Voted for Art Kumbalek?" Well then you need to make plans to meet the candidate for an,Promotions more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even a,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments
Milwaukee Noise Fest
The Milwaukee Noise Fest wraps up its ear-melting three-day run at the Borg Ward tonight, with one final packed bill of experimental music, and also one of the festival’s biggest highlights: a reunion,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee