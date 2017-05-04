RSS

Public Transit

mctsbus.jpg.jpe

Evan Ricketts put his skillset to use and created the MCTS Tracker, a mobile app available on IOS and Android that tracks MCTS busses in real time. Off the Cuff spoke with Ricketts about his app, its origins and what his future goals are. more

May 4, 2017 1:40 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

freeway.jpg.jpe

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online.  The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more

Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

news1_streetcar.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is advocating for a 2.4-mile streetcar in Downtown to spur development and attract millennials to the city. Conservative legislators, activists and business groups are opposed to adding a streetcar or any form of... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:17 PM News Features 69 Comments

mcts.jpg.jpe

We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more

Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Expresso

news2.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more

Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM News Features

blogimage11930.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES