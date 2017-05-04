Public Transit
Taking Public Transit to the 21st Century
Evan Ricketts put his skillset to use and created the MCTS Tracker, a mobile app available on IOS and Android that tracks MCTS busses in real time. Off the Cuff spoke with Ricketts about his app, its origins and what his future goals are. more
May 4, 2017 1:40 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Riding the Bus Just Got Easier for Milwaukeeans
Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online. The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more
Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Mayor Tom Barrett on the Streetcar: ‘I’m Betting on the Future of This City’
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is advocating for a 2.4-mile streetcar in Downtown to spur development and attract millennials to the city. Conservative legislators, activists and business groups are opposed to adding a streetcar or any form of... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 69 Comments
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Privatization Plan
We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more
Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee