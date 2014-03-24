RSS
Behold, The Most Unfortunate Brewers T-Shirt Ever
The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more
Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Sláinte!
Our nostalgic claim to Irishness finds us huddled against the brisk mid-March chill on a pre-dawn sidewalk waiting for the doors of the local Irish pub-of-choice to open for St. Patrick’s Day. While it is with a celebratory spirit that we i... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
