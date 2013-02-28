Puerto Rican
Plena Libre
As prominent ambassadors of Puerto Rican culture, the band Plena Libre has played everywhere from the Lincoln Center to Morocco. Corazon continues along their familiar groove with music generically categorized as salsa but more
Feb 28, 2013 4:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fast Foodie's Globacos, Now By Bike
Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
La Isla II Highlights Puerto Rican Mofongo
When La Isla opened near the intersection of Mitchell and Pearl streets, it became one of the only Milwaukee restaurants to focus on Puerto Rican food. The formula of authentic meals at good prices has proven successful enough that a second... more
Nov 10, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Greater Tuna On The World's Stage
The World's Stage Theatre Company seems to be sharing some weird gravity with the Rep's Stackner Cabaret. This upcoming season, The Milwaukee Rep stages a production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)--a show featuring Ger.. more
Aug 18, 2011 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quimera’s Rich Puerto Rican Flavor
PuertoRican cooking, with influences as African as they are Spanish, can seemdeceptively simple. Pork and seafood figure prominently and starchyplantains in the form of tostones and mofongo are common,Dining Out more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview