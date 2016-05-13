Punch Brothers
Punch Brothers w/ Gabriel Kahane @ The Pabst Theater
Chris Thile’s Punch Brothers positioned themselves as “the people’s bluegrass” band during a lighthearted concert. more
May 13, 2016 10:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 12-18
Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 10, 2016 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Of Dreams and Shadows
Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 25-July 1
Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Vampire Weekend Will Return to the Riverside Theater on June 4
Courting a generation that grew up listening to Graceland with their parents by adding an agreeable African jangle to otherwise tried-and-true, guitar-based indie-rock, Vampire Weekend sprouted from virtual unknowns to a hip buzz band to a bona fi.. more
Mar 10, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Punch Brothers Preserve Bluegrass’s Spirit of Innovation
There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more
Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Punch Brothers
Whirlwind mandolinist Chris Thile spent more than 15 years playing with his roots-pop trio Nickel Creek, but in recent years he spent more and more time working on his many outside projects, and by the time the band called more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Punch Brothers
Whirlwind mandolinist Chris Thile spent more than 15 years playing with his roots-pop trio Nickel Creek, but in recent years he spent more and more time working on his many outside projects, and by the time,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee