Punch Brothers

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Chris Thile’s Punch Brothers positioned themselves as “the people’s bluegrass” band during a lighthearted concert. more

May 13, 2016 10:36 AM Concert Reviews

Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 10, 2016 3:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dawn Springer

Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Classical Music

Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Courting a generation that grew up listening to Graceland with their parents by adding an agreeable African jangle to otherwise tried-and-true, guitar-based indie-rock, Vampire Weekend sprouted from virtual unknowns to a hip buzz band to a bona fi.. more

Mar 10, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more

Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Music Feature

If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Whirlwind mandolinist Chris Thile spent more than 15 years playing with his roots-pop trio Nickel Creek, but in recent years he spent more and more time working on his many outside projects, and by the time the band called more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

