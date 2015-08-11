Purple Door
Sassy Cow Creamery To Hold Annual Free Ice Cream Social
Do you like ice cream? Never mind, I know the answer to thatalready. Sassy Cow Creamery, located in Columbus, WI, will be holding theirannual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 22nd from noon to 5 p.m.The event will feature free farm and cr.. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Purple Door's Premium, Local Ice Cream
Given Milwaukee's love of all things dairy, it's a bit of a surprise that the city didn't have its own ice-cream wholesaler until this spring, when Lauren Schultz and her husband, Steve, launched their Purple Door Ice Cream company. The bus... more
Aug 11, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview