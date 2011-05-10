RSS

R.A.S. Movement

blogimage6616.jpe

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more

May 10, 2011 3:19 PM On Music

blogimage9092.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES