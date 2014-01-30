Race To The Top
Obama's Job-Creation Plans: Opportunity for All
As he promised in his State of the Union speech onTuesday night, President Obama is going to take matters into his own hands andwork around a dysfunctional Congress. Plan #1 is to do whatever he can tojumpstart job creation and lift up low-wage.. more
Jan 30, 2014 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Doyle Blames Milwaukee for State’s $0 from the Fed’s Race to the Top: UPDATED
Mar 4, 2010 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The White Tie Affair
To hear The White Tie Affair, who play the Rave tonight at 7 p.m., spin it, this young Illinois band has revolutionized rock music by pairing it with dance beats—never mind that on any given night the,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Obama’s Historic White Victory
Understandably, much has beenwritten about how historic President-elect Barack Obama’s election isfor African Americans in a country wher,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Duncan to Moore: Mayoral Takeover of MPS Isn't Necessary
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose