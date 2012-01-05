Radio Summer Camp
The Tim Russell Criminal Complaint
So news broke that three more people have been arrested as part of the 20-month John Doe investigation of Gov. Scott Walker's aides.The biggest news—as of now, at least—is that close Walker aide Tim Russell has been arrested and has been charged w.. more
Jan 5, 2012 7:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
WMSE Announces Radio Summer Camp Details
WMSE has announced the lineup for its third-annual Radio Summer Camp Music Festival, a five-day run of concerts at 10 Milwaukee venues that, as always, will culminate in a free Sunday concert and cookout called the Backyard BBQ:The Kick-Off Show:J.. more
Jun 14, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Liars, Neon Indian to Play WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Festival
WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more
Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Radio Summer Camp Kick-Off w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The quadruple bill, a kick-off show for WMSE 91.7 FM's weekend Radio Summer Camp event, held the attention of a scattered but genuinely appreciative audience, who strode stage-front right away to catch The Trusty Knife's exuberant pop and s... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
WMSE Unveils Opening Night Radio Summer Camp Roster
WMSE continues to roll out the lineup for Radio Summer Camp, its four-day, multi-venue music festival, announcing today the roster for its opening-night show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 20. It's a clever, generation-spanning bi.. more
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chill on The Hill w/ Pupy Costello And His Big-City Honky Tonk
Madison's most vocal honky-tonk proponents, Pupy Costello and His Big-City Honky Tonk, bring their vintage country sound to the Humboldt Park Band Shell tonight for an evening of golden age-inspired country as part of Bay View’s Chill on th... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
WMSE Teases Four-Day Summer Music Festival
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama- The First Year
Given that today the world will see exactly how a messiah would be treated, if one was actually descending to earth, it seems like a good time to examine the major issues that Barack Obama will have to t,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Bail, Baby, Bail
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as a Iknew this butcher. One day a dog runs into his shop, but before hecould chase the dog o ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Traces of the Wild: An evening with filmmaker Robert Schaller
Wilderness Filmmaking Expedition leader Robert Schaller doesn’t have much interest in modern filmmaking technology; he’s much more enamored with classic filming methods, like hand-made emulsion ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee