Milwaukee Panthers Baseball Returns This Weekend
The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t the only baseball teamreturning to Milwaukee this weekend. The Milwaukee Panthers will also maketheir 2017 home-field debut with a three-game series with their Horizon Leaguerival University of .. more
Mar 27, 2017 4:11 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
So So Radio w/ Boy Blue and The Maze
Hailing from Janesville, the power-pop trio So So Radio encompasses the in-between mentality of Midwest music with their adoption of both East Coast indie pangs and sunny West Coast vibes. Their first record, more
Mar 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steady gigging around the region helped the Janesville-bred power-pop trio So So Radio to land a great slot opening for The Hold Steady at last month’s New Year’s Eve show at the Riverside Theater. This weekend the group plays a pair of more
Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee