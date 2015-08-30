RSS

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more

Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

  Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre continues to produce some really fun retro-comedy programs. Actors play actors playing characters in the golden age of radio. It's fun stuff. Not too long ago, the group, which had been largely a live performance affa.. more

Jun 24, 2012 10:50 AM Theater

 Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre does exceedingly good work in out of the way places. Not exactly a noted venue for comic theatre, Frank’s Power Plant is, nevertheless, a fun little bar in Bay View. And so why not have a fun, little comedy there for Va.. more

Jan 9, 2012 2:20 PM Theater

The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more

Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Theater

Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

 The “hybrid” in Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre likely comes from the fusion between two different performances within each performance. The group of local contemporary stage actors play a group of vintage radio actors from the golden age of broadcast.. more

Aug 20, 2010 11:31 PM Theater

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this year the nine-piece ensemble found a powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places, in 88.9 R... more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

A response to the traditionally male-dominated field of stand-up comedy, the Hardcore Comedy Show unites six of Milwaukee’s burgeoning female comedians—grrrl comedians?—in one of the city’s least likely comedy venues: the Cactus Cl more

Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ralph Stanley is now 82 and his voice has grown frail with age, but it still cuts with the strident twang of the most pure bluegrass music, and Stanley’s banjo playing is still fast and reckless, prone toward the higher registers. Stanley w... more

Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

