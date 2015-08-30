Radio Wht
Sunday Morning Hawthorne Spoof Over Radio
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more
Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre On THe Horizon
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre continues to produce some really fun retro-comedy programs. Actors play actors playing characters in the golden age of radio. It's fun stuff. Not too long ago, the group, which had been largely a live performance affa.. more
Jun 24, 2012 10:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Radio WHT's Valentine's Day Show
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre does exceedingly good work in out of the way places. Not exactly a noted venue for comic theatre, Frank’s Power Plant is, nevertheless, a fun little bar in Bay View. And so why not have a fun, little comedy there for Va.. more
Jan 9, 2012 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vintage Valentine's Eve
The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more
Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Cheese Mart Expands, Adds Bar
Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Radio-Theatre Hybrid Continues
The “hybrid” in Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre likely comes from the fusion between two different performances within each performance. The group of local contemporary stage actors play a group of vintage radio actors from the golden age of broadcast.. more
Aug 20, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Constellations w/ Fever Marlene and The Figureheads
The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this year the nine-piece ensemble found a powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places, in 88.9 R... more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Hardcore Comedy Show
A response to the traditionally male-dominated field of stand-up comedy, the Hardcore Comedy Show unites six of Milwaukee’s burgeoning female comedians—grrrl comedians?—in one of the city’s least likely comedy venues: the Cactus Cl more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cherry Orchard
You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ralph Stanley and His Clinch Mountain Boys
Ralph Stanley is now 82 and his voice has grown frail with age, but it still cuts with the strident twang of the most pure bluegrass music, and Stanley’s banjo playing is still fast and reckless, prone toward the higher registers. Stanley w... more
Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (The Harp)
Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Halloween Shows
Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater