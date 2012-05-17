RSS

Ramirez

In just seven days back with the TimberRattlers, Nick Ramirez is making his presence known and showing that last year's numbers aren't the type of hitter he plans to be.After going hitless in his debut, he's had at least one hit in each of the g.. more

May 17, 2012 6:06 PM More Sports

The Brewers signed former-Cub Aramis Ramirez to a three-year deal, reportedly worth $36 million. Ramirez will be the Brewers everyday third baseman.\nWith his role filled and the non-tender deadline approaching tonight, the Brewers traded Casey Mc.. more

Dec 13, 2011 4:02 AM More Sports

Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wife duo of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, play subtle, arty alternative-pop music that, over the years, has taken on a restrained, rootsy chill—perhaps the result of the couple's side gi... more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Slavery is never mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but the compromises hammered out over the question are integral to the document. In a succinct but carefully reasoned study, TempleUniversity history professor David Waldstreicher shows h... more

Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Books

