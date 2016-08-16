RSS

Rana Roman

theatrereview_mct_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Theater

vanya_lg.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more

Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12004738_1040455495967481_2197598026845713697_n.jpg.jpe

Rana Roman

Milwaukee-based musical theatre talent Rana Romin has appeared in shows with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre and more. She’s been from Milwaukee to L.A. to New York. Like many, she’s found happiness right back here in Milwa.. more

Sep 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

There’s nothing small about the super-sized production of Big, the Musical at First Stage Children’s Theater. The cast is big, the production numbers are big and the special effects are big. This is a not-to-be-missed show... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:19 PM Theater

blogimage12980.jpe

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12081.jpe

Jon Savage’s England’s Dreaming: Anarchy, Sex Pistols, Punk Rock, and Beyond (1991) was considered a seminal study of British punk. In music industry terms, The England’s Dreaming Tapes is the outtakes collection. The new book includes t more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

