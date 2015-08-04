Randy Otto

RSS

The new EP, Wake Up, by noaccordion (nom de plume of Bay Area musician Onah Indigo), features rhythmically spoken vocals as well as a number of acoustic and electronic instruments in sparse arrangements. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:48 PM Album Reviews

In her new album, Mentals, Bay Area musician Onah Indigo turns to composer Eric Satie for inspiration. All six tracks are instrumental adaptations of his piano works. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:42 PM Album Reviews

This new compilation bears some similarities to Paul Simon’s landmark album Graceland, where sessions began on location in South Africa with local musicians and then those tapes were brought back to New York for polishing by studio pros. Th... more

Aug 12, 2014 1:03 AM Album Reviews

The name of Britain’s New Mastersounds is deceiving; they’re now in the 15th year of their career. For the past decade the quartet has performed regularly in the U.S. and this new release was recorded in Denver. Fans of Medeski, Martin and ... more

May 29, 2014 2:04 AM Album Reviews

Danny Rivera, dubbed the “National Voice of Puerto Rico,” teams up with his long-time collaborator, virtuosic tresero Nelson Gonzalez, for this collection of classic boleros—Latin ballads comprised of catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:01 AM Album Reviews

Fans of The Cranberries might want to check out the debut EP from this Maryland native, who sounds like a young Delores O’Riordan. I say young because Gill is only 16, but with a voice and delivery that’s mature well beyond her years. The s... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:58 AM Album Reviews

American audiences have been introduced to African pop music thanks to Talking Heads, Paul Simon’s landmark Graceland album and the hit Broadway musical Fela! With the first U.S. release from Nigeria’s Tal National, fans can now hear homegr... more

Oct 13, 2013 9:50 PM Album Reviews

Since artists like Antonio Carlos Jobim and songs like “The Girl From Ipanema” took the world by storm in the early ’60s, the Brazilian music known as bossa nova has firmly entrenched itself in the world’s musical consciousness. Putumayo... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:28 PM Album Reviews

Those desiring meditative, reflective music to accompany moments of solitude should seek out this album. Russian pianist/composer Bagatov and Tibetan vocalist Lhamo, both based in New York, were brought together by famed more

Jul 2, 2013 10:12 PM Album Reviews

This is the second full album from the Brooklyn-based retro jazz-rock act. Aside from the prelude of sound bites discussing Barack Obama's pot-smoking habits preceding "Choom Gang," it's an all-instrumental affair. more

Apr 29, 2013 4:13 PM Album Reviews

This is the second full-length CD by the eight-piece Jersey-based roots reggae band. The title is a bit misleading; high-energy music it is not. A funky rhythm section, punctuated by B3 organ fills and a three-piece horn section more

Apr 4, 2013 5:15 PM Album Reviews

