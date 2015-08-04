Randy Otto
noaccordion: Wake Up
The new EP, Wake Up, by noaccordion (nom de plume of Bay Area musician Onah Indigo), features rhythmically spoken vocals as well as a number of acoustic and electronic instruments in sparse arrangements. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:48 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
noaccordion: Mentals
In her new album, Mentals, Bay Area musician Onah Indigo turns to composer Eric Satie for inspiration. All six tracks are instrumental adaptations of his piano works. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:42 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Various Artists: Wired for Sound—Mozambique (Freeground Records)
This new compilation bears some similarities to Paul Simon’s landmark album Graceland, where sessions began on location in South Africa with local musicians and then those tapes were brought back to New York for polishing by studio pros. Th... more
Aug 12, 2014 1:03 AM Randy Otto Album Reviews
The New Mastersounds: Therapy (Dumaine Records)
The name of Britain’s New Mastersounds is deceiving; they’re now in the 15th year of their career. For the past decade the quartet has performed regularly in the U.S. and this new release was recorded in Denver. Fans of Medeski, Martin and ... more
May 29, 2014 2:04 AM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Danny Rivera and Nelson González: Obsesión (Marmara House Projects)
Danny Rivera, dubbed the “National Voice of Puerto Rico,” teams up with his long-time collaborator, virtuosic tresero Nelson Gonzalez, for this collection of classic boleros—Latin ballads comprised of catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:01 AM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Hannah Gill: Hannah Gill (Greene Street Music)
Fans of The Cranberries might want to check out the debut EP from this Maryland native, who sounds like a young Delores O’Riordan. I say young because Gill is only 16, but with a voice and delivery that’s mature well beyond her years. The s... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:58 AM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Tal National | Kaani (Fatcat)
American audiences have been introduced to African pop music thanks to Talking Heads, Paul Simon’s landmark Graceland album and the hit Broadway musical Fela! With the first U.S. release from Nigeria’s Tal National, fans can now hear homegr... more
Oct 13, 2013 9:50 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Various Artists | Women of Brazil (Putumayo)
Since artists like Antonio Carlos Jobim and songs like “The Girl From Ipanema” took the world by storm in the early ’60s, the Brazilian music known as bossa nova has firmly entrenched itself in the world’s musical consciousness. Putumayo... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:28 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Anton Batagov and Yungchen Lhamo
Those desiring meditative, reflective music to accompany moments of solitude should seek out this album. Russian pianist/composer Bagatov and Tibetan vocalist Lhamo, both based in New York, were brought together by famed more
Jul 2, 2013 10:12 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
CSC Funk Band
This is the second full album from the Brooklyn-based retro jazz-rock act. Aside from the prelude of sound bites discussing Barack Obama's pot-smoking habits preceding "Choom Gang," it's an all-instrumental affair. more
Apr 29, 2013 4:13 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
Kiwi
This is the second full-length CD by the eight-piece Jersey-based roots reggae band. The title is a bit misleading; high-energy music it is not. A funky rhythm section, punctuated by B3 organ fills and a three-piece horn section more
Apr 4, 2013 5:15 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
