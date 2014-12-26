RSS

Raphael: The Woman With The Veil

Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In.. more

Dec 26, 2014 2:24 PM On Music

curtains_dutchman.jpg.jpe

The World’s Stage Theatre opens its 2014-2015 season next month with a production of Amiri Baracka’s Dutchman. Set entirely on a subway, the central action involves a flirtatious interaction between a white woman and a black man. The play debuted .. more

Nov 29, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

cudahy_caroler.jpg.jpe

Whenever I hear Christmas music without the lyrics, my mind always substitutes the lyrics from A Cudahy Caroler Christmas. I’ve seen Anthony Wood’s musical holiday comedy countless times. I can only imagine what it must be like for Chris Flieller... more

Nov 19, 2014 9:45 AM Theater

curtains_keepthehome.jpg.jpe

IN GOOD COMPANY - An MMV Group

Waris messy, complicated stuff. It’s brutal and it’s ugly but there’s somethinggood that can spring out of anything. There are creative, little endeavors thatspring up in the absence of loved ones overseas. This coming weekend theSingers of In.. more

Nov 5, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more

Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

john-hodgman.jpg.jpe

Whetherwittily, if vacuously pontificating on “The Daily Show,” playing the beleaguered personalcomputer foil to Matt Long's victorious Mac in Apple commercials, or inany of the other forums that have granted John Hodgman “minor celebrity x9.. more

Oct 13, 2014 2:10 PM Around MKE

the_maltese_falcon_ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

Film noir is a style, a mood and an implicitcommentary on American society. Although French critics coined the term in the1950s, the genre was already coalescing in 1941 with the release of The MalteseFalcon . As the term suggests, the films we.. more

Oct 9, 2014 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11087.jpe

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10976.jpe

