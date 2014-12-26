Raphael: The Woman With The Veil
The Party 100.3 Joins Milwaukee's Airwaves
Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In.. more
Dec 26, 2014 2:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Subway Ride With The World’s Stage
The World’s Stage Theatre opens its 2014-2015 season next month with a production of Amiri Baracka’s Dutchman. Set entirely on a subway, the central action involves a flirtatious interaction between a white woman and a black man. The play debuted .. more
Nov 29, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chris Flieller’s Final Season as Stasch in Cudahy Caroler
Whenever I hear Christmas music without the lyrics, my mind always substitutes the lyrics from A Cudahy Caroler Christmas. I’ve seen Anthony Wood’s musical holiday comedy countless times. I can only imagine what it must be like for Chris Flieller... more
Nov 19, 2014 9:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Keep the Home Fires Burning at Next Act
Waris messy, complicated stuff. It’s brutal and it’s ugly but there’s somethinggood that can spring out of anything. There are creative, little endeavors thatspring up in the absence of loved ones overseas. This coming weekend theSingers of In.. more
Nov 5, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pizzle Jumps on a Gucci Mane Remix
No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
John Hodgman to Perform at Turner Hall
Whetherwittily, if vacuously pontificating on “The Daily Show,” playing the beleaguered personalcomputer foil to Matt Long's victorious Mac in Apple commercials, or inany of the other forums that have granted John Hodgman “minor celebrity x9.. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Film Noir Collection
Film noir is a style, a mood and an implicitcommentary on American society. Although French critics coined the term in the1950s, the genre was already coalescing in 1941 with the release of The MalteseFalcon . As the term suggests, the films we.. more
Oct 9, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
