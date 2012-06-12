RSS
Rare Hip-Hop
Dope Folks' Mixtape Will Complete Your Summer
For the last couple of years, the guys at Milwaukee\'s Dope Folks Records have been digging up rare, forgotten and downright obscure hip-hop from the \'80s and \'90s and reissuing it to vinyl. For those who haven\'t been following their output, t.. more
Jun 12, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stranj Child Release Lost '90s Hip-Hop Recordings
Sep 23, 2010 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!