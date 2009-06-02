RSS
Ratatat
Scott Walker Hearts Newt Gingrich
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
New Berlin Will Get More Lake Michigan Water
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ratatat @ Turner Hall Ballroom
A pair of guitarists and sometime percussionists who combine heavy sampling a LP3. ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
Ratatat
It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!