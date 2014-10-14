RSS

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more

Feb 5, 2014 10:50 PM On Music

FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more

Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

Granted, Public Enemy's audience has changed a great deal since the days when the band sent chills down the spine of white America, but this still seems like a bold pairing: Hip-hop's Afro-centric elder-statesmen will be bringing along Milwaukee'.. more

May 10, 2010 1:16 PM On Music

Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

From 1989 through 1995 Lincoln T. Beauchamp, Jr., an African-American musician and writer, published a thick journal called the Original Chicago Blues Annual. OCBA included poetry and fiction but focused on interviews with blues and jazz ar... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM On Music

"They told me I had five minutes beforeit was going to be broadcast," Nitti recalls. "I wanted to call everyone I knewand tell them my song was going to be on the radio, but I was at Chuck E.Cheese with my daughter, so I didn't

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley's 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambiguity.

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Blush Beauty (249 N. Water St.) has made gift giving fabulous and easy this holiday season. Get beautiful this holiday season and give the gift of beauty! Shop local, shop Blush.

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays 6 Comments

