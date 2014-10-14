Ray Nitti
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more
Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Talking SXSW with Ray Nitti and Kimberlee Laske
Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more
Feb 5, 2014 10:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phoenix and Artic Monkeys Will Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Show(s)
FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coa.. more
Sep 30, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop News Wrap-Up
Granted, Public Enemy's audience has changed a great deal since the days when the band sent chills down the spine of white America, but this still seems like a bold pairing: Hip-hop's Afro-centric elder-statesmen will be bringing along Milwaukee'.. more
May 10, 2010 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matt Pond PA’s Variations on a Theme
Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Talk About the Blues
From 1989 through 1995 Lincoln T. Beauchamp, Jr., an African-American musician and writer, published a thick journal called the Original Chicago Blues Annual. OCBA included poetry and fiction but focused on interviews with blues and jazz ar... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
V100.7 Offers a Record Deal
Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rapper Ray Nitti Flirts With National Breakthrough
“They told me I had five minutes beforeit was going to be broadcast,” Nitti recalls. “I wanted to call everyone I knewand tell them my song was going to be on the radio, but I was at Chuck E.Cheese with my daughter, so I didn&rsquo,Local more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
