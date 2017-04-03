RSS

Raymond Bradford

17361761_10211205055554707_4014873566191312200_n.jpg.jpe

The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more

Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

dinner.jpg.jpe

Nov 26, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

static1.squarespace.jpg.jpe

High school auditoriums can feel positively immense next to many of the other stages in town. The venerable Bay Players community theater group operates out of a space in Whitefish Bay High School that can seat quite a few. “When we did large mu.. more

Sep 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13781710_10209003434755563_3527682639477308222_n.jpg.jpe

Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of.. more

Jul 19, 2016 6:18 PM Theater

amusedfeatureart.jpg.jpe

This month, the Bay Players stage a heartfelt production of local playwright Megan Ann Jacobs’ supernatural comedy aMUSEd. The show runs through Jan. 23 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. more

Jan 19, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

Every venue poses its own challenges. The Marian Center for Non-Profits developed a reputation in certain circles for being kind of notorious for the challenges it posed by virtue of the fact that it wasn’t built as a performance space . . . a.. more

Apr 5, 2012 10:16 AM Theater

Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.Those looking to learn .. more

Nov 5, 2011 7:51 PM Theater

Ken Ludwig's comedy Leading Ladies is fun. It's a vintage farce written not to long ago about a couple of actors who wind up having to dress in drag to make some money via an elderly woman on her death bed and a will . . . the show recently ha.. more

Sep 28, 2011 12:46 PM Theater

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more

Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Theater

blogimage13560.jpe

In a comedy scene where the breakout stars tend to be young, loud, crass, male or ideally all of the above, Missouri stand-up has managed to build a profile without being any of those things: She’s a low-key middle aged woman with an more

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13344.jpe

This is the time of year when nothing warms our hearts like the thought of happy, laughing children with bright, shining faces lining up to be showered with special attention from grown-ups—like when the state begins checking all their tiny... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

I have barbells running horizontally through my nipples and I can't seem to find nipple clamps that work for me. I have large breasts, and clamping behind the piercings doesn't really work; I can't get the clamps tight enough and they slip ... more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

blogimage12947.jpe

Politicians sometimes paint themselves into corners where they have to choose between doing something stupid or committing the dreaded political sin of flip-flopping.That is the absurd position Gov.-elect Scott Walker has put himself in on ... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

  With all the construction, it’s a bit bewildering to navigate into the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium, but I managed to get there before the penultimate dress rehearsal of the Bay Players' production of Forbidden Broadway: Greatest Hit.. more

Sep 23, 2010 10:21 PM Theater

Yes, itwould be easy to read about the president trying to clear the Empire State'sprimary field for appointed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and then pen ascreed wondering how that squares with Obama promising to avoid "be(ing)the kingma... more

Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage7531.jpe

Local artist Fidel, or“Viva Fidel” as some call him, is energetic, multitalen Controlled Demo ,None more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage7360.jpe

Thename Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.) will ring a bellwith anyone who loves a good hamburger. In the ’90s, Dave Sobelmantransformed his namesake bar at the rim of the M,Dining Out more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage6726.jpe

Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more

May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It was interesting seeing another show at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center. It had been a while . . . probably since the last time that Spiral Theatre had a show there. I was there last night to see RSVP Production’s staging of Regrets Onlya contempo.. more

May 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5857.jpe

In what could be the longest, most comprehensive broadcast of Milwaukee music ever, Milwaukee’s college station WMSE 91.7 is celebrating its 28th anniversary with 28 straight hours of local music beginning at midnight today, with bands and ... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES