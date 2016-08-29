RSS

Real Time

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of theongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performanceto the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.Real Time: Swing Park will engage the .. more

Aug 29, 2016 6:17 PM Around MKE

Andrea and Daniel Burkholders’ ever-changing monthly dance series, Real Time, takes them to the Alfons Gallery in the St. Joseph Center on Friday, July 1. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:13 PM Dance

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more

May 24, 2016 3:51 PM Dance

Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s original solo, Bayou’s State, explores the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Lou... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:13 PM Dance

Dance artists Andrea and Daniel Burkholder will add another chapter to their yearlong monthly series of aerial arts, dance, music, improvisation and conversation at the Danceworks Studio. more

Feb 24, 2016 1:52 PM Dance

Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The last 2015 installment of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Danceworks First Friday Performance Series Real Time features Ko-Thi Dance Company directors Ferne Caulker Bronson and Tarence Spencer. It takes place at Danceworks Studio Theatre ... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:56 PM Dance

Photo by Enoch Chan

Andrea Chastant Burkholder and Daniel Burkholder present the next episode of their unique dance experience Real Time on Friday, Sept. 4. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:01 PM Dance

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband Daniel Burkholder have instituted a new and unusual performance series, Real Time, to be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis on the first Friday of every month through the end of 201... more

Jun 2, 2015 8:49 PM Dance

