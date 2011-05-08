Realicide
David Ives and Tom Stoppard--With Kids
As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more
May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lucky Lotto
The odds are slim that you'll win big in any lottery, but odds are someone will hit the jackpot. And if it's you, what if all your dreams come true? It kind of depends on your dreams, which come from the kind of person you are. Lucky is an a.. more
May 7, 2011 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Touring in support of Resisting the Viral Self, their first complete studio album after a plethora of live bootlegs and scattered other recordings, the Cincinnati ensemble Realicide re-envisions hardcore for the 21st century, pairing it wit... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 11 - June 17
Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee