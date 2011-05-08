RSS

Realicide

  As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more

May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Theater

The odds are slim that you'll win big in any lottery, but odds are someone will hit the jackpot. And if it's you, what if all your dreams come true? It kind of depends on your dreams, which come from the kind of person you are. Lucky is an a.. more

May 7, 2011 8:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6870.jpe

Touring in support of Resisting the Viral Self, their first complete studio album after a plethora of live bootlegs and scattered other recordings, the Cincinnati ensemble Realicide re-envisions hardcore for the 21st century, pairing it wit... more

Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6855.jpe

Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES